Telangana: Common academic calendar for PG courses released

Hyderabad: In a first, six conventional universities across the state will have a common academic calendar for the post-graduate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

According to the academic calendar jointly released by Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Palamuru University, the first and third semester will commence from December 27. The cut-off date for re-admission is January 27, 2022. The universities will have a short break for Sankranti between January 13-16, and the classes will resume on January 17.

The first internal assessment will be held on February 25-26, while the second internal assessment is scheduled to commence from April 22 and 23. May 2 is the last day of classes before the practical exams and students will be given a preparation break from May 3 to 9 for the same. The end-semester exams for semesters I and III will commence from May 10.

Classes for semesters II and IV are scheduled to begin from May 26, 2022. The academic calendar for the year 2021-22 was recently released after the VCs conference. It is applicable to those pursuing courses such as MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, MCJ, BLiSC and MPEd.