Telangana Congress condemns misuse and diversion of municipal funds

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday condemned the misuse and diversion of funds meant for development of municipalities across the State.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after attending the Suryapet municipality general body meeting in the municipal office. He said that he had recently got Rs. 11 crores sanctioned from Central government for 400 KV substations in Suryapet.

He said he was striving hard for the development of Suryapet. However, he alleged that the development was getting affected due to misuse and diversion of funds. He exhorted the municipal councillors of all parties to oppose the manner in which the District Collector was sanctioning the municipal funds in an arbitrary manner misusing Section 26 of Municipal Act which is only to be used in emergencies.

The TPCC Chief alleged that neither the chief minister nor the municipal administration minister took measures to improve the functioning of municipalities. He said that the chief minister’s only focus was to win civic polls by using all means. But he never cared about development of municipalities which remained starved of funds.

Uttam Kumar Reddy exhorted the councilors of all political parties to fight for their rights and seek equal share in funds for their respective wards/divisions. He said that the common people would hold their respective councilor responsible for lack of development in their ward.

He also demanded that the general body meetings of municipalities should be held every month to review the progress of development works.