Telangana Congress protests on ‘snooping’ issue

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana on Thursday staged a protest here against alleged snooping using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Addressing party activists at the Indira Park here as part of a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the NDA government trampled upon freedom and liberty in the country.

The phones of important opposition leaders were being tapped, he alleged.

Saying that it was Congress which brought freedom to the country, he said his party is protesting as the BJP “tried to hurt liberty.”

Congress MLAs T Jayaprakash Reddy, D Anasuya alias Sitakka and other party leaders participated in the protest.

Police stopped Congress leaders and workers as they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan and took senior leaders into custody.

Vikramarka and others were shifted to different police stations and later let off, police said.

The permission was only for dharna at the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, they said.

Congress claimed that NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor suffered a rib fracture while police were trying to take the party leaders into custody.