Telangana Congress protests on ‘snooping’ issue

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd July 2021 7:44 pm IST
Telangana BJP MP's brother returns to Congress
(Congress logo)

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana on Thursday staged a protest here against alleged snooping using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Addressing party activists at the Indira Park here as part of a ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ programme, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the NDA government trampled upon freedom and liberty in the country.

The phones of important opposition leaders were being tapped, he alleged.

MS Education Academy

Saying that it was Congress which brought freedom to the country, he said his party is protesting as the BJP “tried to hurt liberty.”

Congress MLAs T Jayaprakash Reddy, D Anasuya alias Sitakka and other party leaders participated in the protest.

Police stopped Congress leaders and workers as they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan and took senior leaders into custody.

Vikramarka and others were shifted to different police stations and later let off, police said.

The permission was only for dharna at the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, they said.

Congress claimed that NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor suffered a rib fracture while police were trying to take the party leaders into custody.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button