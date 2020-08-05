Telangana constable’s son cracks civil services exam

Hyderabad: 29-yr-old Dudem Vinaykanth, an aeronautical engineer by qualification cracked the UPSC Civil Services in seventh attempt. He secured an all India rank of 516.

Vinay worked as an assistant executive officer at the at the Rajya Sabha secretariat. “Since childhood, I was fond of the police uniform. My uncle Venugopal, who is presently a special branch head constable in Siddipet, saw the spark in me. Initially, he pushed me towards my dream. My father let me pursue it and never lost faith in me,” Vinaykanth told The Indian Express.

“I am very proud of him. I hope he will serve the public without discriminating between the rich and poor, and go to any extent to help the poor and voiceless,” his father, Dudem Srinivas, a 1995-batch constable. said.

“He is passionate about IPS. What I could not do at my level as a constable so far, I would want him to achieve,” added Srinivas.

“In the first two years, I have attended coaching classes but otherwise, I devoted myself completely to the preparations. I should thank my younger brother who worked at Delhi’s IGI Airport and supported me financially. He left for Canada last year to pursue his masters,” Vinaykanth told The Indian Express.

“The police force is always short-staffed, the condition of lower-rung staff is deplorable. Their salaries are meager and don’t enjoy even basic facilities. They are toiling for the longest working hours and do not even get weekly-offs. In my capacity, I would want to focus on motivating the workforce,” he said.

On areas that he would like to focus on, he said he has chosen the states where women face a lot of discrimination. “Southern states are much more developed and I would want to replicate the best practices from everywhere. Women face a lot of issues, I want to work towards solving them,” he added.