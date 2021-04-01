Telangana: COVID-19 cases spike to 887; highest in over four months

Hyderabad: In a continuing spike in Covid-19 cases, Telangana on Wednesday recorded 887 new cases during the last 24 hours, reporting the highest number of single-day infections in nearly four months health officials said on Thursday.

This is the highest single-day jump in cases this year. The state had reported 684 cases the on Wednesday.

Greater Hyderabad, which was the worst hit in the earlier phase last year, is again witnessing the surge. The state’s capital’s daily count crossed 200.

On November 28, 2020 the health ministry recorded 805 new cases in Telangana and on November 13, 2020 GHMC recorded 213 cases.

The health department’s bulletin revealed that March alone 9,900 cases were reported with 67 individuals dying in last 31 days. Whereas GHMC recorded 2,349 cases in March as against 778 cases in February.

There is sharp contrast between February 1 to February 28, around 4,226 cases and 33 deaths were reported.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering Hyderabad reported 79 and 76 cases respectively.

Other districts also saw spike in cases during the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Wednesday. Nirmal reported 78 new cases while 56 new infections were detected in Jagtiyal.

Nizamabad saw 45 new cases followed by Sangareddy (36), Kamareddy (27), Karimnagar (23), Warangal Urban (23), Mahaboobnagar (22), Siddipet (21) and Nalgonda (21).

The fresh infections pushed the state’s tally to 3,08,776. Four more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,701.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the fatality rate stands at 0.55 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.3 per cent.

With less number of recoveries than the new cases, the number of active cases jumped to 5,511. They include 2,166 who are in home or institutional isolation.

A total of 337 people recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,01,564.

The recovery rate dropped further to 97.66 per cent but still better than national average of 93.9 per cent.

Admissions to the hospitals treating Covid patients in the state continued to increase. The number of patients undergoing treatment in government-run and private hospitals has gone up to 3,345 from 3,092 the previous day.

A total of 62 government hospitals had 925 patients while the number of patients undergoing treatment in 226 private hospitals mounted to 2,420. Out of 8,477 beds in government hospitals, 7,552 were vacant while in private hospitals 5,693 beds out of 8,113 were vacant.

Health authorities conducted 59,297 tests during the last 24 hours. While 51,049 samples were tested in government laboratories, 8,248 samples were tested in private laboratories.

The authorities have so far conducted 1,02,10,906 tests. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,74,339.

(With agency inputs)