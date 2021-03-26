Telangana COVID-19 count jumps to over 500

Hyderabad: The daily Covid-19 count in Telangana jumped over 500 as the state continues to see a spike in new infections.

The state reported 518 new positive cases during the last 24-hour, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,05,309.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,683. The fatality rate is now 0.55 per cent but still lower than the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The spike in cases continued across the state. During the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Thursday, Greater Hyderabad reported 157 new cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts bordering the state capital reported 44 and 38 cases respectively.

Nizamabad reported 29 cases followed by Sangareddy (21), Mahabubnagar (20), Karimnagar (18), Nalgonda (15), Jagtiyal (13) and Suryapet (13).

The total number of active cases rose further to 3,995, including 1,767 who are in home/institutional isolation.

Admissions in both government and private hospitals treating Covid continued to be on rise. Bed status in 62 government hospitals shows that 622 out of 8,419 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 1,606 out of 7,663 beds were occupied.

A total of 204 people recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,99,631. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.14 per cent but still above the national average of 95.1 per cent.

Authorities conducted 57,548 tests were tested during the last 24 hours. Of them, 50,258 samples were tested in government laboratories and remaining 7,290 in private.

With this, the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 99,03,125. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,66,069.