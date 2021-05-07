Telangana: COVID-19 helpline receiving nearly 700 calls daily

Hyderabad: Amid the worrying COVID-19 situation, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha has started a 24X7 helpline for providing necessary COVID-related information to people in need.

Speaking to ANI, TRS leader and the vice president of Telangana Jagruthi, Rajeev said, “As there has been an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the COVID helpline was launched a month ago by K Kavitha. One helpline centre was established in Hyderabad and the other was in Nizamabad, the constituency of K Kavitha.”

He said the 24×7 helpline is managed by the team of Kavitha. He mentioned that the helpline can be dialled on 040-235999999 and 8985699999 for Hyderabad centres, adding that it is receiving around 600 to 700 distress calls on a daily basis.

“All the information regarding the availability of beds, oxygen and ventilator beds at various hospitals, availability of blood plasma and availability of medicines like Remdesivir injections are collected by the teams so that the same can be shared with the callers. Besides, the team is also trying to provide food and isolation kits to the persons who are in need,” he said.

Rajeev informed that nearly 22,000 people have approached the helpline till date and the team was able to help nearly about 85 per cent of them.