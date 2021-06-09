Telangana: COVID-19 positivity rate drops further

Hyderabad: The COVID-19 positivity rate in Telangana dropped further to 1.42 per cent as the state reported 1,897 positive cases during the 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A total of 1,33,134 samples were tested during the period. The positivity rate has seen significant decline over the last two weeks.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s cumulative tally to 5,95,000. Fifteen more persons succumbed to the virus during the period, taking the death toll to 3,409.

The daily media bulletin released by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare shows that the state continues to record more recoveries than new cases. A total of 2,982 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate jumped to 95.34 per cent from 95.14 per cent the previous day. This is higher than the national average of 94.25 per cent.

The number of active cases stands at 24,306, down from 25,406 the previous day.

With over 1.33 lakh tests conducted on Tuesday, the number of cumulative tests in the state crossed 1.61 crore. Samples tested per million population stand at 4,33,298.

Greater Hyderabad on Tuesday reported 182 new cases, up from 165 the previous day. Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, bordering the state capital, reported 114 and 101 cases, respectively.

While cases in most of the districts were on decline, some border districts continued to see relatively high number of infections. Khammam reported 163 new cases while neighboring Bhadradri Kothagudem added 91 cases.

Nalgonda reported 151 new cases while the daily count in Suryapet also increased to 65. Karimnagar reported 93 new cases.