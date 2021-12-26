Telangana: CRPF man shoots dead SI over roster issue in Mulugu

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief constable open fire with his automatic rifle, killing his immediate supervisor before attempting to take his own life with the same weapon.

According to official sources, the severely injured chief constable was taken to Mahatma Gandhi hospital in Warangal, while sub-inspector Umesh Chandra died on the scene.

Stephen, the constable, was shot in the head while attempting to take his life with the same rifle he used on sub-inspector Umesh Chandra.

According to hospital authorities, his condition is reported to be critical. There was a disagreement between the two of them about the duty roster. The CRPF troop stationed in Telangana was camped on the grounds of the Venkatapuram police station.

Stephen hails from Kanyakumari town, whereas Umesh Chandra hailed from Bihar. The Mulugu superintendent of police (SP) released a brief statement announcing that an investigation was underway. According to sources, sub-inspector Umesh Chandra died instantaneously after two gunshots penetrated his stomach and another pierced his skull.

A company of the CRPF’s 39th battalion was sent to the Mulugu district, and this CRPF squad was assigned to the Venkatapuram police station, which is located on the state’s border with Chhattisgarh. In light of the Maoist activity, the CRPF has been active in Telangana border regions.