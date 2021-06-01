Telangana: CS holds meeting with companies for digital land survey

Hyderabad: Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a preliminary meeting with various companies to undertake a digital land survey in Telangana. In the initial discussions, 17 companies participated in it, and chief minister K. Chandrasekar Rao is likely to hold a meeting with these companies shortly as well.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government had earlier sanctioned of Rs. 400 crore in this years budget towards carrying digital land survey in the state. During the discussion with the companies, Somesh Kumar also took into consideration the views of the companies and the problems encountered by them while taking up similar surveys in other states.

The methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipments and technical persons, requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth were some of the issues which figured in the discussion, said a press release from the state government.

In Telangana, the state government also set up the Dharani portal, which is an integrated land records management system introduced by the Revenue Department. This online portal combines land registration and administration services, acting as a single source for land parcels and discharge land-related functions in an effective and efficient manner.

Prior to this, the Telangana government was also mulling to utilise blockchain technology to enhance the security of its digitised revenue/land records. The move was aimed at ensuring that the state government’s data is tamper-proof and secure, especially since agricultural land records in over 10,000 revenue villages are being updated before the implementation of an input subsidy scheme from next year.