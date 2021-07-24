Telangana: CS, officials discuss strengthening health infrastructure

Hyderabad: A meeting held between chief secretary Somesh Kumar and health officials on Friday discussed and reviewed the strengthening of the state medical infrastructure today at Burugula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan.

Following the directives of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the meeting discussed measures to be taken up regarding a host of medical needs. The meeting decided on the installation of Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen generation plants as well as ensuring that all government hospital beds were converted into oxygen beds.

The meeting decided to increase the storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen across various hospitals and also increase pediatric oxygen and ICU beds. Strengthening and upgrading of district hospitals were discussed during the meeting as well.

The chief secretary directed the officials to ensure that all vacancies were filled up and also reinforced the need to stalk up on medicines, diagnostic equipment, biomedical equipment, testing kits and other essentials. Kumar also enquired about the progress in respect to the seven new medical colleges which were recently sanctioned by the state government.

Officials from the industrial infrastructure corporation, institute of technical education and others were present at the meeting.