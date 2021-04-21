Telangana daily COVID-19 cases soar to new high

Hyderabad: Telangana’s daily COVID-19 cases continue to soar and a record one-day increase of 6,542 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours,taking the total positives to over 3.67 lakh, while the toll rose to 1876 with 20 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 898, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 570 and Rangareddy 532, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on April 20.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 3,67,901 while the total recoveries were at 3,19,537 after 2,887 patients were cured.

The state has 46,488 active cases and over 1.30 lakh samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.20 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.24 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.85 per cent, while it was 85 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 28.68 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over four lakh got their second shot also as of April 20.