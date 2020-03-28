Telangana declares dangerous ‘red zones’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police personnel wearing protective masks, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stand guard near Charminar during Friday prayers amid nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad, March 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: With 14 fresh Covid-19 cases in Telangana in just one day, the state government here on Saturday intensified anti-coronavirus measures. The state government declared several areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as the ‘red zones’.

People in the ‘red zones’ have been asked to remain indoors for 14 days. Essentials items will be supplied to doorsteps in these areas.

Localities declared the ‘red zones’, included Chandanagar, Kokapet, Gachibowli, Turkayamjal, Kothapet.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions on the Outer Ring Road till the lockdown is recalled. “Cars and medium sizes vehicles will not be allowed on the ORR. Only trucks and heavy motor vehicles can ply on the ORR,” said Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar.

The move was necessitated by growing incidents of road mishaps due to speeding after imposition of lockdown.

Telangana has witnessed a spurt in the Covid-19 cases over the last two days. On Friday, the Chief Minister had said 10 new positive cases were detected in a day.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 59 on Friday.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.