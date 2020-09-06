Telangana DGP tour in Asifabad district concludes

Hyderabad: The tour of the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state M. Mahender Reddy in the undivided Asifabad district came to an end today. The DGP toured the district for five days by camping in it.

The DGP held a series of review meetings at SP camp office throughout Saturday. He held separate meetings with the district collector Sandeep Jha, incharge SP of the district Satyanarayana, OSD Uday Kumar Reddy, ASP Sudheendra and other officials.

The DGP issued orders on the prevention of the infiltration of banned Maoists into the state from neighboring Chattisgarh and Maharashtra states. He asked them to be on alert all the time.

The DGP observed the work style from the cader of SI to the district SP. It is rare for a DGP cader officer to stay in a remote and Maoist affected district of the state for so long. The police department from the entire undivided Adilabad district got alerted due to the camping of the DGP.

It took up special combing operations in the areas surrounding catchment areas of Pranahita river and other suspected areas. The DGP landed in the district on September 2 of this month and conducted the aerial survey.

The DGP also conducted a surprise inspection of Tiryani mandal police station during night time as part of his visit. He stayed in the district headquarters during the remaining days of tour and monitored the Maoist search and other operations.