Telangana digital media director bags PRCI Chanakya Award 2021

Hyderabad: Dileep Kontham, Telangana government’s digital media director has won the Public Relations Council of India’s( PRCI) Chanakya award for the year 2021 on Friday at the PRCI Global Communications Conclave held at Goa.

The PRCI award recognizes individuals, corporates and other institutions who have made exceptional contributions in the field of public relations, in their designated fields.

Kontham received the award from Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, for his exceptional work as part of the digital media wing of the Telangana government. It is to be noted that he bagged the PRCI award for the year 2020 as well, when the chief minister of Karnataka presented the award to Mr. Dileep in March 2020.

Dileep Kontham has been contributing to the field of digital media for the past two decades. He has notably held key positions at Tata Donnelly, Apollo Health Street, and Centre for Documentation, Research and Communication as well as Google.

He took active part in the the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and joined the Telangana state government in 2014.