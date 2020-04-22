Telangana doubles quarantine period, secondary contacts in home

Hyderabad: Telangana Government today extended Corona quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 28 days.

Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar on Wednesday released a notification in which it is said that only primary contacts of positive cases shall be brought to the quarantine centres while all the asymptomatic secondary contacts will not be tested.

However, they will be identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days and monitored daily by the local area multi-disciplinary surveillance teams

The government issued orders and guidelines in this regard. This will help check the virus effects. Since 14 days of quarantine measures are not enough to find the virus the time period was doubled.

The government directed that those at home quarantine for 14 days should remain so for another 14 days.

The officials were instructed appropriate measures and ensure 28 days of quarantine for Corona patients. The orders come at a time when the cases are on a steep rise and put at 928, while deaths at 23.

