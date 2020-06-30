Telangana drivers yearn for salaries

Hyderabad: “For the past one and half years they have been providing services of M/S Innovsource Services Private Limited as chauffeurs. From March till now we have not been paid salaries due to the ongoing corona situation,” alleged Kune Prakash, the Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers Association’s State General Secretary.

Holding a silent protest on Tuesday and boycotting their services in the state, the drivers who get behind the wheels of a private company that escorts VVIPs in branded cars.

The Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers Association demanded that the company immediately restart the service and give their salaries. If not that, they can restart services and at least the minimum wage per day should be given to these drivers.

Cars inactive due to the corona pandemic

Photo by Mohammed Hussain

Prakash, said, “We will take up our agitation (AVIS India) against non-payment of dues across the nation in different cities. We were not provided any communication in this regard whatsoever and have received no word about when our dues will be paid.”

Prakash stated that drivers have been providing chauffeur services to Avis Mercury Car Rentals through M/S Innovsource Service. There are 52 chauffeurs on the payroll of this company. They have not been paid even the minimum wage as per labour law in Telangana. Each employee has at least four dependents and has been struggling to meet their daily needs. Most of the employees have taken personal loans for house rent, insurance policy, and etc. Plus, they have not been able to payback their debt due to no source of income,” added Prakash.

They complained to M/s Innovsource Service Privated Limited, they claim that they didn’t get any input from Mercury Car Rentals Limited (AVIS India) regarding payment or attendance. “Management of Innovsource and Rambabu from Avis have not been responding after complaining to them several times to meet and hear our demands,” alleged a driver.