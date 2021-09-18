Telangana: Dunzo Digital, Skye Air join hands for drone delivery of medicines

Hyderabad: Dunzo Digital and Skye Air have partnered for ensuring that all pockets of Telangana receive vaccines. The companies hope to use drone deliveries and are a part of Telangana’s “Medicines from the Sky” initiative.

On Saturday, Dunzo Digital and Dunzo Medair announced that they would conduct a six day trial for vaccine and medicine delivery, beginning from September 20. The objective of the exercise is to expedite health care logistics which is crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trials are to be conducted at Vikarabad, Telangana and emphasis will be laid on various healthcare logistics during the trial period.

“Dunzo Med Air Consortium will have multiple test use cases including extended and reverse logistics in Vikarabad. These will be BVLOS trials which will continue over the next 6 days. The drones will deliver up to 12 km within an expected time frame of 18 minutes with each drone carrying vaccines in temperature-controlled boxes powered by Bagmo,” said Swapnik Jakkampundi, Skye Air Cofounder.

Skye Air further indicated that they will be conducting around 50 flights which will focus on vaccine delivery.