Telangana: Educational institutions to reopen from July 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet on Saturday decided that all categories of educational institutions in the state will be reopened from July 1.

An emergency cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which decided on lifting all lockdown restrictions that are in place, also instructed the education department to reopen all educational institutions from July 1 with full preparedness.

The students too will be allowed to attend the classes physically.

The cabinet has also instructed the education department to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students, online classes and other related issues and release the same at the earliest.

Further details are awaited.

On Saturday, the emergency cabinet meeting held decided to lift the existing lockdown, considering the low COVID-19 positivity rate in the state. The decision was taken after detailed examinations of reports submitted by the medical and health department regarding the same.