Telangana: Engineering course fee likely to be hiked

Hyderabad: The increase in the fee for engineering and other professional colleges is on the cards in Telangana state. The fee increase is likely to be implemented from the next academic year.

The notification regarding the fee increase is likely to be released within the next 10 days.

The Telangana Admission and Fees Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) held its meeting to review the fee increase from the academic year 2022-23 till 2024-25.

The TAFRC after looking into facilities, faculty and other aspects fixed fees for engineering, B Ed., B Pharmacy, MBA and MCA courses. The fees are likely to be increased for the next 3 years.

The fee in private colleges in Telangana was increased for the first time in 2016 and then in 2019.

According to reliable sources, the TAFRC has decided for a nominal fee increase this time in order not to burden the student’s parents who are still grappling with the financial difficulties arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some colleges in Telangana have introduced new courses like artificial intelligence (AI), data science, mining and other courses. The committee also reviewed the fee for these courses in its meeting.

The TAFRC will send its communication to the state government in this regard.

After the release of notification, the colleges have to submit their income audit report to the TAFRC. The experts’ committee will visit these colleges to take a final decision about the fee increase.