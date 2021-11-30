Telangana farmers in disarray due to TRS, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the farmers of Telangana are in disarray and chaos due to the actions of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said that the paddy procurement is a non-issue and accused the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of seeking political mileage by creating confusion.

“The defeat in Huzurabad bypolls and our state president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra is leading to KCR’s narrative today. TRS lost that election and this issue came up the next day. We understand that KCR wants to make his son the chief minister. That is why they are indulging in politics at the cost of farmers. We pity TRS and KCR’s family,” he remarked.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the state government is biased towards lease farmers and is responsible for the disarray and constant tussles they face because of the statements and policies made by the chief minister.

Responding to the chief minister’s statement on buying paddy from Punjab and not from Telangana, Kishan Reddy said that the policy is the same across the country and the Centre has no indifference. “We never said that we will buy from Punjab and not from Telangana. The policy of the Centre is the same everywhere. We are not like you. You have one policy for Gajwel and one for the neighbouring Dubbaka,” he remarked.