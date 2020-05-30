Telangana: Father rapes daughter, held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of crime against children, a 46-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter. This shameful incident took place in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Vikarabad Police Station.

As per the details of the case, the accused committed the crime when the girl was alone in the house. After committing the crime, he threatened the girl and warned her of dire consequences if she reveals the matter in front of anyone.

Victim narrated ordeal in front of grandmother

However, the girl gathered courage and narrated her ordeal in front of her grandmother.

After know the details of heinous crime, victim’s grandmother approached police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

