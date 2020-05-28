Telangana: Fire breaks out at electricity substation

Nalgonda: A major fire broke out in an electricity substation located at Narketpalli road in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

Major fire breaks out in electricity sub-station

“Today (on Wednesday), a major fire broke out in an electricity sub-station located at Narketpalli road in Nalgonda district. After receiving information, fire tenders teams from Nalgonda fire station were deployed to the spot,” Yagna Narayan, District Forest Officer, Nalgonda, told ANI over the phone.

The fire was doused after a few hours.

Firefighters douse the fire

“Firefighters doused the fire in a couple of hours. No casualties were reported in the incident. Reason for the fire is lightning and thunderbolt,” Narayan said.

Source: ANI

