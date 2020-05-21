Telangana: Five persons die of COVID-19, toll mounts to 45

Hyderabad: In the second biggest single-day jump, Telangana on Thursday reported five fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the state’s death toll to 45.

11 deaths in three days

The state has reported 11 deaths in three days. Two deaths occurred on Wednesday while four fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

It was on March 30 that the state had reported six deaths, the highest number in a single day.

The state health department has not disclosed any information about the latest fatalities. It merely revised the death toll in the daily media bulletin.

The day also saw 38 more people testing positive for Covid-19, taking the state’s tally to 1,699. Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hot spot accounting for 26 of the fresh cases. Two cases were reported from neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

Ten migrants tested positive

Ten migrants also tested positive, taking the total number of cases among migrants to 99.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, 23 persons were discharged from hospital. With this the number of people cured or discharged rose to 1,036. The number of active cases now stands at 618.

