Telangana: Foreign-bound students defer admissions due to delay in final year exam

Hyderabad: COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the studies of all most all students in India. It has forced educational institutions to conduct classes online and governments to cancel examinations.

In such a situation, foreign-bound students are confused as their final year examinations have not been conducted due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In Telangana State, all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations that were scheduled to be held in the month of March have been postponed keeping in view of the safety of students.

According to a report published in the Times of India, due to uncertainty over the final year examinations, students are forced to defer their admissions to foreign universities.

A student, Alekhya Pagilla who has secured admission at Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning in Toronto, Canada was left with no option but to defer the admission from September intake to the January intake due to pending final year examination.

Navin Mittal, the Telangana collegiate and technical education commissioner has informed media persons that the priority will be given to the final year exams and they will be conducted as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.