Telangana forest officials nabs wild animals poaching gang

Hyderabad: On a reliable and credible information received by this office that poaching of Wild animals is taking place, a raid was conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-poaching officials of Telangana Forest Department in the early hours today at Jokora village near Varni in Nizambad district.

The officials raided a rice mill in the area and intercepted a poaching gang headed by a person named Luqman Affendi. On thorough search of the area, the Forest officials found a Black Naped Hare which was hunted and skinned.

They also found Two rifles with telescope and silencers , search lights, binoculars, knives, torch lights etc. on enquiry by the DFO of Vigilance wing of the department , Luqman Affendi stated that he had gone for hunting to the nearby forest areas and farmlands to hunt Black bucks, but could not find any. He hunted the Hare which he came across.

The Forest officials simultaneously conducted raid on the house of Luqman Affendi at Gudimalkapur area in Mehadipatnam and found the meat in deep freeze packed in plastic bags. They also found two rifle Butts. These articles were taken into custody and the meat samples would be sent to CCMB for the identification of the Animal.

A Tata safari vehicle bearing no. AP 29 AN 0001 used in hunting was also seized by the Forest officials along with the rifles and other equipment used in the hunting from the accused.

The Hare that was hunted was also seized. Detailed investigation into the case is on and the five offenders involved in the hunt were arrested. They will be produced before a Judicial Court for remand for hunting and other violations of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The information received by the Department shows that Luqman Affendi is a habitual hunter.

The Luqman Affendi is habitual hunter. He used to invite his friends from Hyderabad, regarding providing wildlife meet. He did the same thing on Sunday too but was nabbed by the forest officials.

The hunting of the Hare is punishable under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 with imprisonment of up to 3 years or fine of upto Rs. 25000 or both. The five persons arrested include Luqman Affendi, his brother Imran Affendi, both residents of the City , Shaik Raj Ahmed who looks after the affairs of Including the rice mill belonging to Luqman Affendi, Mohammed Jameel and Mohammed Shahrukh, the workers of Luqman Affendi.

Information on Wildlife poaching cases of this nature can be passed on to the Forest Department on 24 by 7 through Toll free helpline number 18004255364 for immediate response