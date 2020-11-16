Telangana: Four drown in Godavari river in two seperate incidents

Hyderabad: While taking a holy dip on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of “Tholi Ekadasi” four persons drowned to death in Godavari river, in Telangana.

The police recovered two bodies at two different places on Wednesday night and two more on Thursday morning. Panthangi Pradeep (20), Akula Karthik (22), and Thota Ravinder (13), who lived in Lenkalgadda village under Palimela Mandal, went for a holy dip in the river on Wednesday afternoon.

The bodies were fishes out after rigorous reach, said the police.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, the police said, “However, all three were washed away by the river’s strong water current.” Pradeep’s body was fished out late at night on Wednesday and the other two were recovered on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, the body of Tungala Srisailam (21) of Pothavada in Mahadevapur was also recovered. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.