Telangana: Gold donations pour in for Yadadri temple



Hyderabad: Gold donations continued to pour in for Telangana’s Yadadri temple as infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) on Wednesday announced donation of six kg of gold.

Corporate houses, businessmen, public representatives and politicians have so far donated nearly 30 kg gold in response to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s call.

After a visit to the renovated temple of SriALakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced the first donation of 1 kg 16 tolas gold to the temple on behalf of his family.

The temple, which will reopen for devotees on March 28 next year, requires 125 kg gold for gold plating works of Vimana Gopuram.

“We feel humble and privileged to donate to the Sri Yadradri Lakhsmi Narasimha Swamy temple tower (Vimana Gopuram) gold plating. We will soon hand over six kg of gold or a cheque equal to that. We believe the temple will become one of the most picturesque with the Chief Minister’s idea and vision,” MEIL Director B. Srinivas Reddy said.

This is the biggest donation announced so far. Hetero Group Chairman B. Parthasaradhi Reddy on Tuesday night announced donation of 5 kg gold.

Prominent businessman S. V. Ramaraju on Wednesday announced one kg of gold on behalf of Jala Vihar. He thanked the Chief Minister for making them partners in the great renovation programme of the Yadadri temple. He praised the Chief Minister saying in less than a decade, he achieved all the greatness of emperors who built magnificent temples.

A public representative and businesswoman from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also announced a donation of one kg gold for the temple. Jayamma, a member of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) in YSR Kadapa district, announced the donation.

Several donations were announced on Tuesday. Eminent seer Chinna Jeyer Swamy, who finalised the muhurat for the temple reopening, has committed one kg gold for the temple from his peetham.

Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy announced one kg gold to the temple on his personal behalf and another kg gold from people of his constituency Medchal.

MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs K. Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju, MLAs A. Gandhi, M. Hanumantha Rao, M. Krishna Rao and K.P. Vivek Anand, all from Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts came forward to donate six kg gold.

Nagarkunrool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced donation of two kg gold while Kaveri Seeds MD Bhaskar Rao declared one kg gold donation. ‘Namasthe Telangana’ MD Damodar Rao also announced one kg of gold.