Telangana government to conduct free COVID-19 tests at public places



Hyderabad: In a bid to reach out to individuals who are finding it difficult to get testing done, the Telangana government on Friday said that it is planning to set up COVID-19 in public places—including bus stands, railway stations, malls and IT parks, where there is a possibility of mass gathering.



As reported by Telangana Today, Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (DPH), conducted a review meeting with all District Medical and Health officials here and said, “In order to cover all individuals, the health department is making elaborate arrangements for testing centres at mass gathering places.”

Currently, there are 1,096 designated COVID-19 diagnostic testing centres across the state.

“Almost 70 per cent of COVID-19 positive patients are asymptomatic, and there is a need to identify such persons at the earliest to prevent further spread of the virus,” the DPH said.

For quick identification of cases, the cadre of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) workers will conduct door-to-door visits in the districts to identify individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal ailments.

Besides, supplying of adequate oxygen cylinders to almost all the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) in the state, In addition to this, the health authorities have also procured another 750 cylinders, he added.

Call Center Number for Help Line, Tele Medicine and Grievances: 104