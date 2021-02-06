Telangana government to launch its own brand of meat soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up its efforts to launch its own brand of meat to consumers in the state, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said here on Friday.

The government has decided to sell meat under the Telangana brand to provide quality meat without any adulteration, he said.

On Friday, the minister released the New Year calendar and diary of animal husbandry department officials and doctors in his office.

On this occasion, Talasani said that with the blue, white and pink revolutions, Telangana’s livestock sector stood first in the country in terms of production. He said that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was able to create immense wealth in the state with his ideas.

“There is no state in the country like Telangana which launched mobile veterinary hospitals to provide medical services to the animals and to encourage occupations of different castes in the state,” the minister said.

Even the Centre has appreciated the works of the animal husbandry department in several cases, he added.

Telangana already has a brand of dairy-based products under ‘Vijaya’, by Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operation Federation Ltd. (TSDDCF) in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state in 1994.

Besides, the government also launched its own brand of drinking water under ‘Mission Bhagiratha’. It was launched on January 29 by the state minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, to encourage people to drink pure and safe water.