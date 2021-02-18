Telangana government to lay down policy to resolve NRIs issue

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to review problems faced by those Telangana residents working abroad especially in the Gulf countries.

The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with the officials of the Police, GAD, Labour and the Foreign Affairs asking them to identify the issues confronting the non-resident Indians (NRIs) and submit their proposals to resolve them.

These proposals will be submitted either to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or the Minister for NRI’s Affairs T Rama Rao to lay down a policy to resolve the NRI’s issues.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the CM is serious in resolving the issues faced by the non-resident Indians and their welfare.

The Chief Secretary along with the state government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and the Chief Minister’s Chief Secretary had undertaken a tour of Kerala to review the schemes and policies of the Kerala Government for the welfare of the NRIs there.

The Director-General Police Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumodni, Principal Secretary Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, Secretary Law Department Santosh Reddy, Additional Director General CID Govind Singh, Director General Police Smt Swati Lakra, Arvind Singh IAS, Ahmed Nadeem Commissioner Labour and other officials attended the meeting.