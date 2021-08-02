Telangana governor stresses on importance of mental health

Hyderabad: Telangana State Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has stressed the importance of the mental wellbeing of individuals. She said that due to a lack of awareness, many people and their families are silently suffering.

She added that being psychologically positive is a boon for every individual. She said that a positive mindset plays an important role in the development of a person.

Soundararajan was virtually addressing the 7Th Annual Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society, Telangana at Raj Bhavan. She said that mental imbalance cases have increased after the COVID-19 outbreak. If these cases are treated on time then major complications can be avoided, she added.

She advised that a person suffering from a mental illness should approach a specialist psychiatrist without any hesitation and start the treatment.

She said normally family members or any other persons do not give much importance to a person suffering from psychiatric issues. The persons who are suffering from these diseases should be supported and treated by specialist doctors, she added.

Dr.Soundararajan said that it is astonishing that one out of six Indians is affected by psychological problems.