Telangana govt allots 50 acres of land to HPS in Warangal

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has allotted 50 acres of land to the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) to construct a new campus building in Warangal. The land was allotted to HPS society by panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Dayakar Rao expressed his happiness while handing over the government order to HPS society vice-chairman Gusti J Noria, who thanked the minister and also Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and other officials like chief secretary Somesh Kumar for helping out in establishing a school in Warangal.

At the request of chief minister KCR, the Hyderabad Public School was established in Warangal on August 4, 2016. The then deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari in 2016 inaugurated HPS, after which it was run in a rented building. The HPS society will pay the government for the allotted land and start the construction of the new campus. The brand new campus will be ready in the next two years, informed a member of the HPS society.

The Hyderabad Public School has a total of four branches in the two Telugu states. One branch in Andhra Pradesh HPS (Kadapa) the other three in Telangana (Begumpet, Ramanthapur and Warangal).