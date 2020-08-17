Telangana Govt announces OTSS scheme for water bill defaulters

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced One Time Settlement Scheme (OTSS) that allows waiver of full interest for water bill defaulters if it is cleared in one go.

Speaking after releasing pamphlets, wall posters and banners on OTSS, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao had asked the people to utilize the scheme and pay the pending bills without any interest.

Asking the people to extend their support to the government by paying the water bill regularly, the Minister said that the OTSS would be effective for 45 days from August 1 to September 15.

Principal Secretary Municipal Administration had issued ordered on July 28 in this connection.

It must also be noted that the state government has recently announced 90 per cent waiver on interest on property tax. And it had also offered discount on payment of property tax in advance during lockdown.

State minister further said it is the duty of all citizens to cooperate with the government by paying bills immediately which is supplying water on nominal rate.

Source: UNI/Siasat



