Telangana govt announces ‘Stree Nidhi’ initiative for women

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced on Sunday that the Telangana government has decided to implement a scheme for women called Stree Nidhi Suraksha.

The announcement was made while addressing women beneficiaries of Stree Nidhi at Thorrur and Peddavangara mandals in Mahbubabad district on Sunday.

Under this, the women have to pay a one-time fee of Rs. 690 to become a member of the scheme and they will be eligible for loans, which can be repaid in easy instalments over a period of three years.

The minister said that if any person admitted under this scheme dies, her family will get up to Rs One lakh.

“Development of your family, society and country is in your hands. You must ensure that loans you take support your growth. During 2020–21, the state government provided loans totaling to Rs 2,400 crore under Stree Nidhi. So far, Rs 1,140 crore have been given to 2.74 lakh women in the state,” said Rao, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

A total loan of Rs. 19.9 crore was handed over to 1500 members of Mahbubabad district. Of this, Rs 14.02 crore was for the purchase of dairy cattle, Rs 75 lakh for electric vehicles and the rest for other purposes.

“Beneficiaries should buy better breeds of cattle that can produce more milk. For this purpose, the loan amount can be increased from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 75,000,” added the minister.