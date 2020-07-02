Telangana govt. extends lockdown to July 31 in containment zones

Hyderabad: Lockdown has been extended to July 31 in containment zones in Telangana. State government issued a government order (GO) in this connection on Tuesday.

In the light of the guidelines issued by the central government, the Telangana government has also extended the lockdown in containment zones to July 31.

Movement prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am

According to the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar under the disaster management act 2005, the movement of persons (other than for accessing emergency medical care) is prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am. This means that a relaxation of further one hour has been given in night curfew. Earlier night curfew was being imposed from 9 pm.

Exceptions

During the period, movement of persons for the operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes shall be permitted.

All the shops and other establishments except hospitals and pharmacies will be closed after 9.30 pm.

District collectors, commissioners and superintendents of police have been directed to enforce the rules strictly with immediate effect.

It must be noted that the orders will be enforced in the entire state. In case of lockdown in Greater Hyderabad these orders will remain in force in districts.

