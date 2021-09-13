Telangana govt eyes Paigah palace

Hyderabad: After turning Nizam’s Falaknuma Palace into hotel the state government is yet again gearing to convert the iconic Paigah Palace into a hotel.

The iconic Paigah palace currently houses the American Consulate whose permanent building is under construction in Gachibowli and the consulate is expected to be shifted in the mid of the next year.

Once the palace is vacated the State government is planning to either lease it out to some hotel or sell it.

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD)

was looking forward to take control of this sprawling Paigah Palace in the Begumpet area spreading on 14 acres.

It is learned that the MAUD has received instructions from the Government to handover the Palace to the GAD.

According to sources, the state government is planning to convert this historical palace into a hotel.

Formally, the Palace was housing Hyderabad Urban Development Authority office from 1975 to 2008.

In 2008, the American Consulate was set up due to which the palace was well maintained and become a landmark and famous.

The state government intends to acquire this palace from the MAUD which was planning to shift its Minister’s office in this palace. But the government’s decision to acquire this has led to unhappiness among the Department’s officials.