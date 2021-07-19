Telangana govt has become Hitler raj, says Congress MP after TPCC chief’s house arrest

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Telangana government over the house arrest of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Monday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that the government has become “Hitler raj.”

Tagore also condemned the act and demanded Reddy’s release. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, “Telangana government has become Hitler raj. What democratic principles do Chandrasekhar Rao (Chief Minister) and his son want to follow? I condemn Reddy’s arrest and demand his release. We will raise this in Parliament.”

In the wee hours of Monday, Hyderabad police put the TPCC chief under house arrest ahead of his visit to Delhi for the Parliament’s Monsoon session, which commenced today.

In an official statement, Reddy’s office said that police was deployed at 3 am and he was stopped from going out.

According to police, Reddy was planning to visit Kokapeta and they took this step as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

On Saturday, Reddy said that issue of alleged corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Krishna water dispute would be raised by him in the monsoon session.

He also said that both the Central Government of BJP and the TRS government have been betraying the people of Telangana. Meanwhile, All India Youth Congress National General Secretary Anil Kumar Yadav has also been placed under house arrest by Hyderabad Police on Monday.