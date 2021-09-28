Telangana govt hikes pay of local bodies representatives by 30%

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Tuesday announced that it has increased the salaries of employees as well as public representatives of local bodied by 30%.

The zilla Parishad territorial constituency members and the president of mandal praja parishad who used to get Rs. 10,000 earlier, will now get Rs 13,000. Similarly, mandal Parishad territorial constituency members and sarpanch of gram panchayats who used to receive a Rs 5,000 honorarium, will now receive Rs 6,500.

Telangana finance minister T. Harish Rao tweeted the same appreciating the government’s move and said “The 30% increase in honorarium for employees as well as public representatives of local bodies is a testament to the goodwill of the government as per the Hon’ble CM’s assurance that he will strengthen local institutions and activate their role in rural development.”