Published: 22nd September 2021 11:52 am IST
Telangana govt hospital records 40 dengue cases since Sept 1
Visuals from Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: A total of 40 dengue cases have been reported at Government Fever Hospital since September 1, informed Dr K Shankar, Superintendent of the hospital in Hyderabad.

“There is a decrease in dengue cases but an increase in fever and malaria cases. We have reported 40 cases of dengue since September 1. We are reporting 4-5 cases of malaria daily here,” he said in an interview with ANI on Tuesday.

He further said some dengue patients reported high-grade fever, severe headache and body pain, and sometimes rashed on the body.

Meanwhile, dengue, a vector-borne disease, has been on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Several districts have reported dengue cases.

Meerut on Monday recorded 18 new cases while the total tally stood at 205.

