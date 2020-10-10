Telangana govt. may ban GPA and SPA in property registration

Hyderabad: In order to curb malpractices in registration of properties, the Telangana government is mulling over restricting the use of general power of attorney (GPA) and special power of attorney (SPA). On the direction of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the registration and stamps department is working on curbing the provisions, government sources said.

General power of attorney (GPA) is given to a person by a property owner through which the person can sell, mortgage or lease on behalf of the owner. GPA can be withdrawn any time. Special power of attorney (SPA) is also given to a person by the property owner. This power entitles him to present documents, signed by property owner to the sub-registrar and complete the registration process, on behalf of the owner.

However, senior officials are of the opinion that this move may face legal hurdles as some central Acts would have to be amended.

It was noted that gullible people are being duped in the name of GPA and SPA and leading to legal disputes. The issue was discussed during the meetings on registrations on non-agriculture properties. Thousands of bogus GPAs have come to light, pointed out the officials. Besides, GPA holders sold properties to multiple people.

CM has to say that when a person irrespective of stature has to visit the passport office to get a passport, why not a property owner should visit the sub registrar’s office to register properties. However, this view also came up that GPA and SPA are useful for the aged, those with health issues and nonresident Indians (NRIs), who give GPA to persons whom they trust.

The Times of India quoted a senior official of the chief minister’s office (CMO) as saying “Since bringing amendments to the Act is a cumbersome exercise, the government is also thinking whether it can be banned or discouraged through an executive order as it did with the registration holidays (banning registrations since September 7)”.