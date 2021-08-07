Telangana govt offers overseas scholarship for ST students

Hyderabad: The Tribal welfare department has invited applications for granting up to Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to scheduled-tribe (ST) students of plain area districts of the Telangana under Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme.

Last date for registration of application is extended upto August 30, 2021.

The financial assistance will be provided to eligible ST students who wish to pursue higher studies in professional courses like medicine, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, pure sciences, humanities, social studies, etc., in foreign universities of the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea, the department said in a press release on Friday.

The family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.5 lakh per annum and maximum age should not exceed 35 years as on July 1, 2021 under the scheme.

Interested candidates can apply through the website and for more details, contact the district tribal development officer, of the district concerned.