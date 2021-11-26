Telangana govt partners with GE Appliances for oxygen concentrators

Hyderabad: T-Works, a government of Telangana initiative on Friday agreed to a partnership with GE Appliances, a Haier company, to produce oxygen concentrators that will be donated to the needy.

The devices are designed and developed by T-Works with the support from a wide network of vendors and suppliers. As part of this unique initiative, GE Appliances employees assembled five oxygen concentrators with training from T-Works.

These concentrators developed by T-Works and sponsored by GE Appliances, a Haier company can consistently deliver +90% oxygen at 5 liters per minute. A synthetic chemical substance called ‘zeolite’ selectively adsorbs nitrogen from the air under the right conditions. The device uses a process called ‘Pressure Swing Adsorption’ to out-put oxygen-rich air.

“Technical challenges that were innovatively overcome include handling and packing zeolite, protecting it from moisture, thermal management, and reduction of noise and vibration.” the company said in a press note.

Sujai Karampuri, the chief executive officer of T-Works said, “T-Works facilitates innovators in the idea-to-product journey, which extends far beyond proofs-of-concepts and prototypes. We must inculcate in our culture the importance balancing creativity and discipline and the need for strong fundamentals in science. Most importantly, we must allow ourselves to fail, learn from them and become better innovators.

He further added that the partnership with GE Appliances is a stamp of validation not only for this product but also for our process. “We thank them for their continued support. After the PoC and prototype stages, multiple devices were assembled and tested, clocking hundreds of hours of runtime. Test data was used to compare performance with the best-in-market O2 concentrators. This provided a solid foundation towards producing the device,” he said.