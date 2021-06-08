Telangana govt to begin depositing Rythu Bandhu amount on June 15

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the state government will deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs.5000 in the farmers account from June 15 to 25 for the upcoming Kharif season. The Minister added that under the scheme, all the eligible farmers who had pattadar passbooks with their details saved in the Dharani portal will receive Rs.5000 per acre as a financial assistance in their bank accounts.

The Agriculture Minister said that the farmers who were having bank accounts in the banks which were merged into other banks and failed to update the new IFSC codes have been advised to meet the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO). The Minister added that the farmers should submit their bank account details, pattadar passbooks and the Aadhar card to the AEO. The state government will update their details and deposit the Rythu Bandu amount.

Since 2018, the state government has been directly depositing the Rythu Bandhu amount into the bank account of the farmers.