Telangana govt to begin depositing Rythu Bandhu amount on June 15

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 8th June 2021 7:47 am IST
Government degree colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has said that the state government will deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs.5000 in the farmers account from June 15 to 25 for the upcoming Kharif season. The Minister added that under the scheme, all the eligible farmers who had pattadar passbooks with their details saved in the Dharani portal will receive Rs.5000 per acre as a financial assistance in their bank accounts.

The Agriculture Minister said that the farmers who were having bank accounts in the banks which were merged into other banks and failed to update the new IFSC codes have been advised to meet the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO). The Minister added that the farmers should submit their bank account details, pattadar passbooks and the Aadhar card to the AEO. The state government will update their details and deposit the Rythu Bandu amount.

Since 2018, the state government has been directly depositing the Rythu Bandhu amount into the bank account of the farmers.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button