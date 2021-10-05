Telangana govt to fill 80,000 posts in state: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced to fill up about eighty thousand posts in the state through notifications in the next two to three months.

“We have offered 1.30 lakh jobs and employment in government and private sectors and we give reservations to categories,” he informed the Assembly during a debate on jobs, caste and schemes.

The chief minister said that he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the caste census is conducted. “Several times I appealed for the same and the Centre is not ready for it. What is wrong if the caste census was completed and to plan out modalities through proper funding,” he said.

The SC, ST, minorities and BCs population which varies from state to state will need financial support and we have to plan accordingly, he said. The CM also said that the SCs who were deprived of development for seven decades should get benefits.

The chief minister said that he asked the Centre to take up the caste census to help the SC category which contributes to about 17.5 percent of the state population.

The state would urge the Centre to take up caste census, increase reservations to SCs and give funds for development, the CM said.