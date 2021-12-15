Telangana govt to form special panel to review COVID-19 status

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will form a special committee to examine COVID-19 status in order to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and resist its third wave.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, told health department officials at a meeting on December 14, that 21 lakh home isolation kits would be prepared, a special committee would be constituted to examine the COVID-19 situation, and 545 metric tonnes of oxygen facility would be used to combat a possible third wave.

In the wake of the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus, he warned health officials to be cautious and requested more surveillance of travellers travelling from at-risk nations.

“The government will set up a 545-metric-tonne oxygen facility to deliver oxygen to 27, 996 beds,” Rao stated, urging authorities to keep medicine stockpiles in Central Drug Stores.

In regards to vaccination, the health minister stated that the number of COVID-19 vaccination drives in Telangana state has increased. “The delivery of the second dose should be given extra care by authorities. Prior precaution should be made to ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 norms including wearing masks, sanitising regularly, and keeping a safe physical distance,” added the minister.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary Somesh Kumar, medical and health secretary Syed Ali Murthuza Rizvi, director of medical education (DME) Ramesh Reddy, and other authorities.