Telangana govt to launch 150 mobile fish outlets

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 4th April 2021 1:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: The minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav said on Friday that the state government will launch 150 mobile fish outlets to have one outlet in each division.

The minister, during the question-answer session in the state Assembly, said that the state is promoting fish culture in a big way.

The fish seed were supplied with 100% subsidy in 2016-17 to all big and small water bodies, ponds and lakes.

“From 2016-17 till 2020-21, the fish seeds valued at 260.68 cr were supplied to 59,932 small and big water bodies, lakes, and ponds,” the Minister said.

“Till February 2021, the total production of fish and prawns was 2,90,733 tons generating a revenue of Rs. 4,364 cr,” Yadav said.

The Minister said that the state is providing market facilities under the Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme. “A fish market shall be set up near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Bangaluru Highway,” Yadav informed.

