Telangana govt announces recruitment of IT professionals in NIUM department

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced to recruit IT professionals in the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) which comes under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department of Telangana state.

The state government is looking for the techies to fill in around 15 posts with various roles. Techies willing to work can apply for the positions by October 25.

Job details

Job Role Experience Number of positions Salary Range (Per Annum) Project Management 8+ years 1 15 Lakhs to 18 lakhs Devops Engineer 2-3 years 2 10 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs Front End Developer 1-3 years 2 8 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs Database Developer 1-3 years 2 6 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs Software Developer 0-5 years 6 6 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs Functional Expert 2-4 years 2 7.5 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs

On Friday, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and announced the notification that it was inviting applications from qualified IT professionals for various positions.

“We are recruiting #IT professionals in @NIUM_Hyd which is within @TSMAUDOnline Details are at

https://t.co/n0G3JdZJKc Apply & be a partner in #Hyderabad & Telangana growth story,” he tweeted.

How to apply for NIUM?

Interested candidates can apply by logging into the website (click here) and the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.