Telangana govt announces recruitment of IT professionals in NIUM department

Techies willing can apply for positions by October 25.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 8th October 2021 7:52 pm IST
Telangana govt to recruit IT professionals in NIUM department
Photo: Google creative common license

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced to recruit IT professionals in the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) which comes under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department of Telangana state.

The state government is looking for the techies to fill in around 15 posts with various roles. Techies willing to work can apply for the positions by October 25.

Job details

Job RoleExperienceNumber of positionsSalary Range (Per Annum)
Project Management8+ years115 Lakhs to 18 lakhs
Devops Engineer2-3 years210 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs
Front End Developer1-3 years28 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs
Database Developer1-3 years26 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs
Software Developer0-5 years66 Lakhs to 15 Lakhs
Functional Expert2-4 years27.5 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs

On Friday, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and announced the notification that it was inviting applications from qualified IT professionals for various positions.

MS Education Academy

“We are recruiting #IT professionals in @NIUM_Hyd which is within @TSMAUDOnline Details are at
https://t.co/n0G3JdZJKc Apply & be a partner in #Hyderabad & Telangana growth story,” he tweeted.

How to apply for NIUM?

Interested candidates can apply by logging into the website (click here) and the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button