Telangana govt to take action against schools charging high fees

Hyderabad: Hyderabad School Parents Association on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court against schools charging high fees.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the petition.

The counsel representing the education department said that action will be taken against the schools charging high fees. The court was informed that notices have been issued to schools who have violated GO 46.

The state counsel further said that the government will take action within four weeks.

Earlier, the state government had issued GO 46 stating that the schools should collect only admission fees for the current academic year. The GO 46 further states that there should not be any hike in the fees and it has to be collected on a monthly basis.

The state counsel informed the high court that the CBSE and ICSE schools do not come under its limits. The state government will put forward the matter to the respective boards.

The court closed the PILs after considering the government counsel statement.