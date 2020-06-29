Telangana govt transfers senior IPS VK Singh

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has issued an order transferring senior IPS Vinoy Kumar Singh, Director of Telangana State Police Academy and appointed VV. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Chairman, TSLPRB Hyderabad with the additional charge of the post of Director, Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.

The order copy did not mention where Singh has been posted.

Singh had recently submitted his resignation seeking permission from the Government for premature retirement. He had sent his resignation letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

On May 21, Singh wrote to Telangana Chief Secretary regarding his promotion. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In his letter, he appealed to the government to promote him as a DGP as he fulfilled all qualifications.

In the letter, he told the government that as per rules he was eligible for the post of DGP as a senior IPS officer who had served for 33 years.

Source: ANI