Telangana govt transfers senior IPS VK Singh

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 1:43 pm IST
Telangana police

Hyderabad: Telangana Government has issued an order transferring senior IPS Vinoy Kumar Singh, Director of Telangana State Police Academy and appointed VV. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Chairman, TSLPRB Hyderabad with the additional charge of the post of Director, Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.

The order copy did not mention where Singh has been posted.

Singh had recently submitted his resignation seeking permission from the Government for premature retirement. He had sent his resignation letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

On May 21, Singh wrote to Telangana Chief Secretary regarding his promotion. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In his letter, he appealed to the government to promote him as a DGP as he fulfilled all qualifications.

In the letter, he told the government that as per rules he was eligible for the post of DGP as a senior IPS officer who had served for 33 years.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close